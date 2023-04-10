When does the NHL regular season end? Everything you need to know before heading into last week of the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NHL regular season began on Oct. 7, 2022. It began with a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators in Prague, Czech Republic, as part of the 2022 Global Series.

The regular season features a total of 82 games for each of the 32 teams in the league, with 41 games played at home and 41 on the road.

The regular season concludes on April 14, with games scheduled for all the teams in the league. The conclusion of the regular season marks the end of the race for the playoffs, as the top teams in each division will have earned their spot in the postseason.

The playoffs will begin soon after the end of the regular season and will feature the top 16 teams competing in a best-of-seven series in a four-round knockout tournament to determine the eventual Stanley Cup champions. The NHL playoffs typically run from mid-April to early June, with the Stanley Cup Finals marking the end of the season.

These teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Boston Bruins Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Vegas Golden Knights New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken Tampa Bay Lightning

A look at major highlights from NHL 2022-23 season

These are the major highlights for this season.

#1. Boston Bruins's most wins in a single season

The Boston Bruins made history in the National Hockey League by securing their 63rd victory of the season, breaking the record for the most wins in a single season.

The Bruins' impressive achievement came after a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Prior to the game, the Bruins had tied the record held by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

#2. Sidney Crosby's 1,500 points

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has reached an impressive milestone in NHL history. He is now one of only 15 players to have achieved 1,500 points in their careers, joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Gordie Howe.

Crosby's 1,500th point came in the third period of the game when he scored a powerplay goal past Ville Husso. The goal was not only his 1,500th point but also his 550th NHL goal.

#3. Connor McDavid's 150 points in a single season

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers made NHL history by becoming the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a single season. McDavid achieved this incredible feat during the Oilers' game against the San Jose Sharks, where he had a goal and an assist in the first period.

