When does NHL season start in 2023? Important dates, key matchups & more

The NHL has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season. The season will begin on October 10 with three games exclusively broadcast on ESPN.

The highlight of the night will be the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before playing against the Seattle Kraken. Two other games will also take place on October 10: the Nashville Predators versus the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks versus Pittsburgh Penguins.

The next day, Oct. 11, TNT will debut its season coverage with a doubleheader featuring the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

On the same day, all seven Canadian teams will be in action. The Montreal Canadiens will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Ottawa Senators will take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Winnipeg Jets will play against the Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers will compete with the Vancouver Canucks. Fans can watch all four Canadian matchups on Sportsnet.

During the regular season, each team will play 82 games, amounting to 1,312 games in total. The season will culminate on April 18.

NHL games and events for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NHL season is set to offer a range of exciting events and matchups for fans.

One highlight will be the Tim Hortons League Heritage Classic on October 29. The outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton will feature the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames and commemorates the 20th anniversary of the league's first regular-season outdoor game.

Another notable event is the 2023 NHL Global Series, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, from November 16-19. The Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will participate in four regular-season games at the Avicii Arena. Stockholm has become a popular destination for hosting league games outside of North America.

Fans can anticipate an exciting rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Dec. 23 when the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights. The two teams will also face off in Vegas on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 1, the 2024 Discover League Winter Classic will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, featuring the Seattle Kraken and the Golden Knights. This annual outdoor game continues the tradition of starting the new year with an exhilarating matchup.

On Jan. 20, on the occasion of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, a special event will showcase all seven Canadian teams in action. Additionally, the League All-Star Weekend, consisting of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition and the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) League All-Star Game, will take place from Feb. 1-4 in Toronto.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be played on February 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, hosting two outdoor games featuring the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

The regular season will wrap up on Apr. 18, and fans can catch comprehensive coverage of the games on ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The upcoming NHL season promises an exciting lineup of outdoor games, international matchups and intense competition.

