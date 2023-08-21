When does NHL Training Camp start for 2023-24 season?

The commencement date of training camps varies annually, typically taking place two to three weeks before the official launch of the NHL regular season. This period also encompasses an exhibition phase consisting of approximately eight preseason games.

Each team releases its training camp schedule as NHL regular season comes closer. Currently, three teams have made their training camp schedule official and the rest will soon do the same.

It's noteworthy that each National Hockey League (NHL) team organizes its training camp, typically held at a facility situated close to their home city.

The participants in these camps include the team's roster, returning players, rookies, prospects, and individuals under professional tryout contracts. During the event, the coaching staff and management closely assess the performance of these participants.

The primary objective of these training camps is to ready the franchise for the upcoming regular season. They serve as a platform for teams to evaluate players, enhance their skills, and bolster their physical conditioning.

NHL's Detroit Red Wings training camp dates for 2023

From September 21 to September 25, the entire Detroit Red Wings team will engage in on-ice activities, with a notable highlight being the annual Red and White scrimmage on September 24.

NHL Prospect Tournament (Sept. 14-17)

Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 21)

Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 22)

Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 23)

Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Training Camp Practice (Monday, Sept. 25)

Colorado Avalanche's training camp dates for 2023

Listed here is the timetable for the Colorado Avalanche's training camp for the 2023-24 season, encompassing the rookie tournament in Las Vegas. All practices at the South Suburban Family Sports Center in Centennial, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 1 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: 10:35 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 2 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 1 on ice: 10:35 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 1 on ice: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks' training camp dates for 2023

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled their plans for the 2023 Training Camp, set to take place in Victoria, BC, spanning a period of five days starting from Thursday, September 21, and concluding on Monday, September 25. All on-ice Training Camp sessions across these five days will be conducted at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, which also serves as the home arena for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals.