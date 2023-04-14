When Patrick Kane beat up a 62-year-old cab driver over 20 cents

In August 2009, the hockey world was shocked by the news that star player Patrick Kane had been arrested in Buffalo, NY, along with his cousin James. He was charged with allegedly assaulting a 62-year-old cab driver. The incident occurred during the early morning hours after the Kanes were told that the cabbie, Jan Radecki, did not have 20 cents in change for their fare.

Initially, the Kanes were charged with felony robbery, which could have resulted in significant fines and prison time. However, when the case went to the grand jury, the felony charges were dropped in favor of lesser charges. The charges included assault in the third degree, theft of services, and harassment.

Patrick Kane expressed relief that the more serious charges were dropped, stating that it was a "positive step." The cabbie, meanwhile, was not seeking jail time for the Kanes. Instead, he wanted a public apology.

The Kanes ultimately pled guilty to a noncriminal violation of disorderly conduct as part of a plea deal, which spared them any jail time. This was on the condition that they stayed out of any trouble with the law for one year. They were also ordered to offer written apologies to Radecki.

Patrick Kane's attorney continued to defend him, reminding reporters that neither Kane nor his cousin had committed a crime nor had they been convicted of a crime. Despite this, the incident tarnished Kane's reputation and raised questions about his conduct off the ice.

A look at how Patrick Kane rebuilt his reputation after the incident

In the years since the incident, Patrick Kane has continued to excel on the ice. Even though the incident with the cab driver has not been forgotten, his good play has definitely melted many fans over the years. Over the course of his NHL career, he has played in 1,180 games, scoring 451 goals and tallying 786 assists for a total of 1,237 points.

Patrick Kane's offensive prowess is particularly noteworthy. He has recorded 426 power-play points and 124 game-winning goals, indicating that he has a knack for coming up big in crucial moments. Additionally, he has only received 426 penalty minutes in his entire career, which indicates his discipline and sportsmanship on the ice.

Patrick Kane's career has been characterized by consistency and longevity. He has played in every regular season game. He has surpassed the 20-goal mark in each of his 14 NHL seasons. He has also been named to the NHL All-Star team nine times. He has also won numerous individual awards, including the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player in 2016.

