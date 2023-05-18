In August 2021, an exciting encounter took place at the 2021 Citi Open in Washington, D.C. Lars Eller, former Washington Capitals star had the opportunity to meet tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Eller currently plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

The meeting between the two athletes was special, with Eller gifting Nadal a Washington Capitals jersey adorned with the Spaniard's name and the number 21 on the back.

Reflecting on the meeting, Lars Eller expressed his delight, stating :

"It was great meeting him. We had a really good talk about both hockey and tennis. It was a tremendous experience to have had the chance to meet and talk to him for a bit."

During the encounter, Eller took the opportunity to praise not only Rafael Nadal but also another tennis great, Roger Federer. The former Washington Capitals center expressed his deep admiration for Federer, highlighting his awe-inspiring abilities both on and off the court.

Eller remarked:

"I've always enjoyed watching Federer, I think he's just amazing on so many levels. I admire him as a person and as an athlete."

He acknowledged the Spaniard's remarkable achievements as well and the enduring impact he has had on the sport of tennis.

Eller elaborated:

"But the same thing with Nadal, I really admire their humble personalities and the fact that they've been able to stay on top of their sport for so many years—you know, decades."

The meeting between Lars Eller and Rafael Nadal took place during a period when he made a comeback to the ATP 500 tournament in Washington after a two-month absence.

Colorado Avalanche Winger Artturi Lehkonen Expresses Admiration for Rafael Nadal

When it comes to being a fan of tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, it's not just Washington Capitals center Lars Eller who admires the Spanish champion. Colorado Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen has also expressed his appreciation for Nadal's incredible skills and unwavering determination on the court.

Lehkonen, a long-time supporter of Nadal, enthusiastically cheers for the top-seeded player during tournaments like the 2019 Rogers Cup, where Nadal was the defending champion. As an avid tennis player himself during the offseason, Lehkonen can't help but be inspired by Nadal's never-say-die attitude and relentless tenacity.

Lehkonen had this to say about the 18-time Grand Slam winner:

"I've always loved him, He's one of those guys who never gives up. He plays with a lot of tenacity. He's on every ball. He doesn't quit on a ball. I definitely admire him. He's a hell of a player."

