When Wayne Gretzky gave a parting gift to his New York Rangers teammates after his last NHL game

Wayne Gretzky is widely regarded as the greatest ice hockey player of all time. He broke countless records during his career, and his impact on the sport is immeasurable. But Gretzky was more than just a great player, he was also a great teammate, as he demonstrated on the day of his last NHL game.

As Gretzky prepared to take to the ice for the final time, he had something special planned for his teammates. He had signed 40 sticks ahead of the game, and made sure to play one shift with each one. In April 1999, after his final game at Madison Square Garden, he gave one of the signed sticks to each of his teammates and coaches.

These sticks are now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but for Gretzky's teammates, they are much more than just valuable pieces of memorabilia. They are symbols of the incredible bond that exists between the players on that New York Rangers team.

Niklas Sundstrom, one of Wayne Gretzky's teammates at the time, spoke to Swedish outlet Sportbibeln about the gift. He confirmed that he had received one of the signed sticks, and that he would never sell it. Sundstrom said:

"It will be in my office for a while, I"It's pure class. That's what he's like as a person. A class act. It was a hell of a move of him. He didn't have to do it. He just did it because he's a great guy."

Sundstrom's stick is signed with Gretzky's autograph, the date of the game, and the number "1487" - the number of games Gretzky played in the NHL.

Wayne Gretzky himself was humble about the gift when he spoke to the media after the game. He said:

"I just wanted to give them something that they could have for the rest of their lives, Something that they could look back on and remember that day."

His gift meant a great deal to his teammates. It was a cherished memento of a special moment in hockey history.

Wayne Gretzky had only words of praise for his close friend and NFL star Sean Payton

Wayne Gretzky and Sean Payton's friendship has stood the test of time, and it's clear that they share a deep admiration and respect for each other. Gretzky's words of praise for Payton after his last game as coach of the New Orleans Saints show just how much their friendship means to him.

Despite coming from different sporting backgrounds, the two have found common ground in their love for sports and their genuine care for each other.

Poll : 0 votes