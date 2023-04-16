When Wayne Gretzky revealed he keeps a photo of a 9/11 victim in his wallet

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, has once again proven that he is not only an exceptional athlete but also an incredibly kind-hearted and thoughtful human being.

In a recent interview with Ex-NHLers and "Spittin’ Chiclets" hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, Gretzky shared an incredible story about how he honors a 9/11 victim every day with a photo he keeps in his wallet.

Gretzky played for the New York Rangers in the final years of his illustrious career and retired as a member of the team. During his time in the "Big Apple", he formed a special bond with the city and its people. His gesture of honoring a 9/11 victim is another example of his love and respect for New York and its citizens.

Wayne Gretzky recounted how he was in Las Vegas for an event when he was approached by Barbara and Bernie Heeran, whose son Charlie was killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Gretzky and his wife were at the pool when the Heerans recognized him and shared their heartbreaking story. Gretzky said,

“They gave me his card and I said I’ll keep it in my wallet for life,”

Later, when family friends of the Heerans saw him again in Vegas, they asked if he still had the picture of Charlie in his wallet. He said,

“I pulled my wallet out and I still had the picture,”

He had promised the family that he would keep it.

“Everyone went through a hard time (on 9/11), and for me to keep a little keepsake like that is special to me.”

Wayne Gretzky informed his wife Janet Jones of his early retirement plans

Wayne Gretzky, widely considered one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, shocked the hockey world in 1988 when he announced his retirement plans.

The decision was not an easy one for Gretzky, who had been a dominant force in the NHL for years, leading his teams to multiple Stanley Cup victories and accumulating numerous individual awards and accolades. However, he noticed a significant dip in his performance during the 1988-89 season, which led him to contemplate retirement.

When Wayne Gretzky shared his plans with his wife, Janet Jones was shocked. She couldn't believe that her husband was considering leaving the sport. But Gretzky was serious about his decision. He was unwilling to accept mediocrity and felt that his performance had fallen below his own high standards. Despite the shock and disbelief of those around him, he was determined to walk away from the game.

Gretzky's retirement allowed him to move on to new opportunities and spend more time with his family.

