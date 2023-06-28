When will Connor Bedard play his first NHL game?

Connor Bedard, the highly-touted prospect selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, is set to make his much-anticipated NHL debut. The moment hockey fans have been eagerly awaiting is finally here. The stage is set for October 10, when the Blackhawks face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET.

With the NHL unveiling the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, fans can now mark their calendars and prepare for an action-packed evening of hockey. The excitement will kick off with a tripleheader exclusively broadcasted on ESPN. The Vegas Golden Knights, the Stanley Cup champions, will be taking on the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.

However, before the Vegas-Seattle matchup steals the spotlight, two other captivating games will take place on October 10. At 5:30 p.m. ET, the Nashville Predators will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning, setting the stage for an intense battle between two skilled and determined teams.

Despite other games, all eyes will be on the Chicago Blackhawks as they step onto the ice to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. This game holds special significance, as it will mark the official NHL debut of Connor Bedard, the highly-touted young talent who has captured the attention of hockey enthusiasts. Much is expected from Bedard, and it will be a fateful day to see whether he scores or not.

As Bedard takes to the ice wearing the iconic Blackhawks jersey, fans can expect an electric atmosphere at the United Center in Chicago.

In the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard was chosen as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks. The team, having won the draft lottery in May, made the announcement in Nashville, Tennessee. Bedard's exceptional talent has earned him the reputation of being the top prospect for several years, and he has proven his abilities in the WHL and with Team Canada at the world juniors.

During his time with the Regina Pats last season, Bedard played in 57 regular season games, accumulating impressive statistics of 71 goals and 72 assists, resulting in a total of 143 points. Throughout his WHL career, Bedard played 134 regular season games, contributing 134 goals and 137 assists, totaling 271 points.

Bedard's addition to the Blackhawks will not only make him the face of the franchise but also provide immediate assistance to the team, which had a record of 26-49-7 in the previous season.

Furthermore, the Blackhawks possess additional picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including selections at 19, 35, 44, 51, 55, 67, 93, 99, 131, and 195th overall, following their choice of Connor Bedard as the first overall pick.

