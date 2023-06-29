When will Matvei Michkov join the Philadelphia Flyers?

Matvei Michkov was considered a big mystery heading into the 2023 NHL draft, in large part due to some thinking he might not go to the NHL.

When Michkov was 16, he and Connor Bedard were considered locks to go first and second in any order. Yet, after Russia invaded Ukraine and was banned from international hockey competitions, not many scouts were able to see Michkov in person.

Then, Michkov signed a deal in KHL that keeps him under contract from 2025-26. Therefor, 2026 is the earliest he can play for the Philadelphia Flyers if he even decides to leave Russia.

Will Matvei Michkov play in the NHL?

Matvei Michkov is one of the most skilled players in this draft, but the fact he won't be in the NHL until 2026 at the earliest is a concern. However, it was a big relief for the Flyers to see Michkov attend the NHL draft. It shows he does have an interest in playing in the NHL.

Yet, the mystery of Michkov likely kept teams from being interested in him, according to Bob McKenzie.

"In the modern history of the draft, and certainly since the fall of Soviet Union and Iron Curtain, there's never been an elite prospect that could go first or second overall that's been less personally scouted by NHL GMs, execs, head scouts and any scouts not based in Russia," said Bob McKenzie, a draft analyst for TSN. "That part is totally unprecedented."

Back in March, however, Michkov spoke to NHL.com and said it is his dream to play in the NHL.

"It is my dream to play in the NHL one day," Michkov told NHL.com through an interpreter. "But for now I will continue to work on my game and develop as a player at home."

Following the selection, Matvei Michkov said the Philadelphia Flyers were the team he wanted to play for, and he expects to be in the NHL quite soon. Although he is under contract, the KHL club could release him. He could go to the NHL, but all signs point to him likely not being in the NHL for three more years.

If Michkov does eventually go the NHL, Philadelphia Flyer fans will be thrilled their team took the chance on drafting the Russian.

Poll : Do you think Matvei Michkov will play in the NHL? Yes No 0 votes