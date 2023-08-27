"Where is the beard?": $76,000,000 Florida Panthers star's NHL 24 face scan has Chel fans confused

The virtual world of NHL 24 is once again a topic of discussion among gaming enthusiasts, and this time, it's about Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.

The NHL player, who made headlines with his eight-year, $76 million contract with the Florida Panthers, has been causing a stir, but not for his on-ice prowess. It's the odd depiction of his facial features that has Chel fans scratching their heads.

Posts from the ea_nhl community on Reddit Expand Post

The uncanny valley effect appears to be at play here, as the face scan of the talented winger appears slightly off-kilter, leaving Chel fans baffled. Some gamers have taken to social media to express their amusement, with memes and jokes circulating.

While such graphical hiccups aren't uncommon in the realm of sports simulations, they tend to add an element of unintentional humor to the gaming experience. As fans have mixed reactions, it's clear that this unexpected glitch has only added to the colorful tapestry of virtual sports gaming.

In the end, the $76 million man's digital doppelganger might be causing some befuddlement, but it's also sparking laughter and camaraderie among Chel enthusiasts.

NHL 24 World of Chel features

NHL 24's World of Chel revolutionizes gaming with full cross-play, uniting players across consoles. Matchmaking evolves with free-agent human players, fostering teamwork. Intense EASHL Playoffs mirror NHL intensity, while a casual three-vs-three mode offers relaxed enjoyment. The enhanced Creation Zone allows streamlined avatar customization.

The Battle Pass offers tailored rewards across 75 tiers, promoting choice. The Chel Store replaces hockey bag mechanics, granting direct item access. NHL 24 sets a new gaming era with cross-play, enhanced features, and player engagement, cementing its status as a sports gaming pioneer.

Florida Panthers players geared up for scoring milestones in the upcoming Season

In anticipation of the 2023-24 NHL season, the reigning Eastern Conference champions are geared up for continued dominance. The team's roster boasts players on the cusp of scoring milestones.

Sam Reinhart is nearing 200 goals, Matthew Tkachuk is set to notch his 300th assist and 500th point, with 8 goals away from 200.

Carter Verhaeghe, currently at 93 goals and 177 assists, is nearing 100 goals and 200 points, while Gus Forsling is 14 away from 100 assists.

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mike Reilly, and Evan Rodrigues are primed to hit their respective century marks in the upcoming season for Florida Panthers.