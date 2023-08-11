Which Anaheim Ducks players have also played for the LA Kings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 11

Users in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid are tasked to name players who turned up for both Anaheim Ducks and LA Kings during their careers. To solve this grid, let's first explore the history of both teams.

The Anaheim Ducks formerly were known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim till 2006. Following that, Ducks have been known by their present name. They compete in the Western Conference's Pacific Division and have hoisted the Stanley Cup once in 2007.

The LA Kings, on the other hand, have been in the league since 1967 and also play in the Pacific Division of the West. They have hoisted the Stanley Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014. Notably, there have been only 34 players to be part of both the Ducks and Kings.

To compete in this NHL grid, George Parros is one of the correct answers. Parros is a one-time Cup winner with the Anaheim Ducks and had a stint of six years with the team. He had a brief stint of one year with the LA Kings.

George Parros

Moreover, in his 474 career games and a nine-year stint in the league, George Parros also played for the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.11: Who else has played for both Anaheim Ducks & LA Kings?

Another notable name to slot in this NHL grid is Oleg Tverdovsky. He played for over a decade in the league and had a stint of five years with Anaheim. Oleg Tverdovsky had a brief stint of 26 games with LA.

Oleg Tverdovsky. appeared in 713 career games and also played for Phoenix/Winnipeg, New Jersey, and Carolina. Moreover, he won one Stanley Cup each with the New Jersey Devils (2003) and Carolina Hurricanes (2006).

Here are some other players for Anaheim & LA:

Warren Rychel

Sean Pronger

Nate Thompson

Dustin Penner

Tim Jackman

Stu Grimson

Dan Bylsama

Sean O'Donnell