Which Chicago Blackhawks players have also played for the New York Rangers? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 12

The Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers are two of the "Original Six" teams featured in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Participants are tasked to complete this section by entering the name of the players to represent both teams.

The Blackhawks and the Rangers have a storied history and are two of the most popular franchises in the NHL. The Blackhawks compete in the Central Division of the West, while the Rangers play in the East's Metro Division.

Both teams share 10 Stanley Cup titles between them, with the Hawks winning it on six occasions. Notably, there have been 145 players to turn up for both teams at some point in their careers.

Patrick Kane is one of the correct answers to solve this grid. Drafted No.1 by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane wore the Hawks uniform for 16 years. During that period, he won the Stanley Cup three times.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks v Philadelphia Flyers

The future Hall of Famer had a brief stint of 19 games with the New York Rangers. Overall, Kane has appeared in 1,180 career games, garnering 1,237 points through 451 goals and 786 assists. The three-time Cup winner is currently a free agent.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.12: Who else played for both Chicago Blackhawks & New York Rangers?

Doug Jarrett is another great pick to solve this NHL grid. The defenseman had a career of 13 years in the league. During that period, Jarrett suited up for the Blackhawks for 11 years and spent two with the New York Rangers.

Overall, Doug Jarrett played in 775 NHL career games, recording 220 points through 38 goals and 182 assists.

Here are some more players for the Blackhawks & Rangers:

Steve Larmer

Ron Murphy

Wayne Presley

Earl Seibert

Greg Gilbert

Joe Cooper

Tony Amonte

Stephane Matteau