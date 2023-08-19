Which Edmonton Oilers players also played for Buffalo Sabres? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 19

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the second row and first column require participants to tackle a puzzle involving the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres. To solve this puzzle, you're required to input the names of players who have played for both teams.

One of the correct answers is defenseman Lee Fogolin, who played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres. He played 586 games for the Oilers between 1980 and 1987.

His legacy is also intertwined with the Buffalo Sabres, where he played a significant role in 338 games from 1975 to 1987. Notably, Fogolin's illustrious career started with his drafting in the first round as an 11th overall in the 1974 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

During his NHL career between 1974 and 1987, he clinched the prestigious Stanley Cup in 1984 and 1985.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 19: Who else has represented both Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres?

Lee Fogolin is not the only player to play for both the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres. There are 54 more players to have done so. Among them is winger Danny Gare, a former Canadian NHL player, another correct answer to today's NHL grid.

Over his 13-year professional career, Gare has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers. His stint with the Oilers included 18 games in 1987. Meanwhile, his time with the Buffalo Sabres was marked by an impressive 503 NHL regular season games between 1975 and 1982.

Gare's remarkable tenure with the Sabres yielded 500 points, where he was a two-time All-Star status and achieved the notable feat of twice scoring 50 goals in a season.

Here are some more players to turn out for both Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres:

Jochen Hecht

Mike Grier

Taylor Hall

Charlie Huddy

Pat Hughes

Evander Kane

Zack Kassian

Ales Kotalík