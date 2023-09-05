Which hockey stick does Alex Ovechkin currently use? Exploring Caps captain's newest addition in equipment arsenal

Alex Ovechkin, the iconic captain of the Washington Capitals, is no stranger to the world of professional hockey. As he continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record, Ovechkin has introduced a new addition to his arsenal, a CCM Ribcor Trigger 8 Pro stick.

Returning to the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in preparation for the upcoming season, Alex Ovechkin made his on-ice debut wielding the Ribcor Trigger 8 Pro. This choice marks a departure from his trusty Ribcor Trigger ASY, which has been his primary stick for several seasons.

While he briefly experimented with the JetSpeed FT5 Pro during the previous year, Ovechkin consistently returned to the ASY. It's worth noting that his stick flex remains at 100.

The Ribcor line from CCM is renowned for its low kick point, facilitating rapid and precise shot releases. The Trigger series, including the Trigger 8 Pro, takes this concept further by offering lightweight sticks that enhance the effortless execution of powerful shots.

In contrast, Ovechkin's signature ASY stick, dating back to 2016, is known for its slightly heavier build compared to the current Ribcor Trigger models.

In a revealing "GR8NESS" documentary, Alex Ovechkin expressed his fondness for CCM's Ribcor sticks. He also mentioned that he has made only two curve changes throughout his illustrious career, highlighting his consistency and comfort with his equipment choices.

More on Alex Ovechkin's career and goal-scoring record

Alex Ovechkin boasts an astounding career spanning 1,347 games, amassing 822 goals and 663 assists for a total of 1,485 points. His unrivaled goal-scoring skills and playmaking abilities make him a force to be reckoned with, leaving a mark on the sport of hockey.

As Ovechkin, who will turn 38 on Sept. 17, gears up for another season, he remains tantalizingly close to Gretzky's all-time goals record. Last season, he not only surpassed Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time goals list but also celebrated his 13th career 40-goal season, a record-breaking achievement.

With just 73 goals separating him from Gretzky's hallowed record, every choice, including his stick selection, becomes crucial in his quest for hockey immortality.

Ovechkin's return to the MedStar Capitals Iceplex for informal skates also featured several other notable players, including Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and more. Their collective dedication and preparation set the stage for an exciting season ahead, as Ovechkin continues to chase greatness with his new Ribcor Trigger 8 Pro stick in hand.