Which NHL team does Marshawn Lynch own? Exploring former Seattle Seahawks star's net worth and investments

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch ventured into professional sports ownership by becoming a minority investor in the NHL's Seattle Kraken on April 18, 2022. This groundbreaking move was announced alongside rapper Macklemore, a dynamic addition to the Kraken's ownership group.

The precise financial details of Lynch's investment remain undisclosed. However, according to CNBC, industry experts estimated that such minority equity deals typically represent around 1% or less of a team's total value. In this case, the Kraken's estimated value is reported to be $875 million, according to Forbes, emphasizing the significance of Lynch's stake in the team.

Lynch, who played a substantial part of his illustrious 13-season NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the city.

Back in April 2022, Lynch said,

"I always dreamed of playing on a professional team, but owning one is something special."

The Kraken, in their inaugural season as an expansion franchise since October, are under the majority ownership of David Bonderman. He paid a $650 million expansion fee to join the NHL. This figure represents a significant increase from the $500 million expansion fee the Las Vegas Golden Knights paid in 2016.

Among the roster of Kraken investors are notable names like Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, further elevating the team's profile both on and off the ice.

Marshawn Lynch rocks a Seattle Kraken sweater

Marshawn Lynch, or "Beast Mode," showcased his approval for the Seattle Kraken's Winter Classic jerseys before Sunday's Seattle Seahawks NFL game at Lumen Field.

Seattle Kraken team's official X (formerly Twitter) account tweeted,

"That jersey though!"

As a minority owner of the Kraken, Lynch sported the stylish Winter Classic sweater, displaying his affiliation with the NHL team. Lynch, a key figure in the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII victory, paired the jersey with a 2024 Winter Classic wool hat, embracing the team's unique branding.

During his visit to Lumen Field, Lynch got to reconnect with his former coach, Pete Carroll, and engage with current Seahawks players. The Winter Classic event is set to take place on Monday at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners. It will see the Kraken face off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Lynch's visible support and the strong connection with the Kraken is understandable, considering his stake in the franchise.