Which is the oldest NHL arena? Take a closer look at the venue which also plays host to an NBA team

Madison Square Garden (MSG), located in Midtown Manhattan, holds the distinction of being the oldest NHL arena. Steeped in history and tradition, this iconic multi-purpose indoor arena has been open since 1968. As the home of the New York Rangers, one of the Original Six NHL teams, MSG has witnessed decades of thrilling hockey action and many memorable moments

However, its legacy goes beyond hockey, as MSG also serves as the home court for the New York Knicks of the NBA, further solidifying its status as a revered sporting venue. Situated between Seventh and Eighth Avenues from 31st to 33rd Street, above the bustling Pennsylvania Station, Madison Square Garden has been more than just a focal point for sports enthusiasts.

Beyond sports, MSG has established itself as a premier entertainment venue. Hosting world-class concerts, thrilling boxing matches, captivating circuses, and enthralling professional wrestling events, it offers a diverse range of entertainment options. Its central location near notable landmarks like the Empire State Building and Macy's at Herald Square further adds to its allure.

Madison Square Garden's enduring presence and cultural significance have solidified its status as an iconic symbol of New York City. As the oldest continuously operating major sporting facility in the area, it continues to attract sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers from around the globe.

Latest NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs' Nylander Contract, Galchenyuk's Termination, and DeAngelo's Buyout

There are NHL rumors surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs' approach to William Nylander's contract. The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek and Jonas Siegel suggest that the Maple Leafs could let Nylander play out his current contract instead of trading or extending him.

Despite the risk of him potentially leaving as a free agent, the precedence set by other teams retaining star players during Stanley Cup runs supports this approach. It is argued that Nylander's contributions this season outweigh the potential return in a trade, especially if the Leafs have no intention of meeting his contract demands.

In another development, former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk faced serious charges, including hit and run, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The Coyotes quickly terminated his contract after it was revealed that Galchenyuk made threatening comments, including using a racist slur towards an officer during his arrest. Although his contract has been terminated, Galchenyuk can still seek assistance from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Furthermore, Tony DeAngelo has cleared waivers, and the Philadelphia Flyers are expected to buy out his contract. The buyout would result in a $1.67 million cap hit for the Flyers over the next two seasons and provide them with greater cap savings compared to trade with a retention rate. The buyout would also open up a retention slot for potential use leading up to the 2024 NHL trade deadline.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault