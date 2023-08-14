Which Olympic medalists have played for the Chicago Blackhawks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug 14

In the final column of today's NHL Grid, Puckdoku has challenged hockey fans to name Olympic medalists who played for Chicago Blackhawks during their careers.

The Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" teams and several notable Olympic medalists have skated for the team. Jonathan Toews is perhaps the best pick to solve the gold medal section for the Blackhawks in today's NHL grid.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner spent his entire career with the Blackhawks. He also won two Olympic gold medals.

Jonathan Toews (L), Patrick Kane (R)

For the silver medal grid, Patrick Kane is the top pick. The three-time Stanley Cup winner won silver at the 2010 Olympics. He had a stretch of 16 years with the Hawks.

Antti Niemi is one of the Bronze medalists for the Hawks. The one-time Cup winner with the Hawks won a bronze at the 2010 Olympics.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.14: Other Olympic medalists to represent the Chicago Blackhawks

Below are some other Olympic gold medalists to skate for the Blackhawks:

1) Duncan Keith: He won two gold medals at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014. Keith played for 16 years with the Hawks.

2) Marc-Andre Fleury: He had a brief stint of one year with the Blackhawks and won a gold medal at the 2010 Olympics.

3) Ed Belfour: The two-time Vezina Trophy winner won a gold medal at the 2002 Olympics. Belfour spent eight years with the Hawks.

Olympic Silver medalists:

1) Chris Chelios: The three-time Norris Trophy winner won a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics. Chelios skated for nine years with Chicago.

2) Tony Amonte: He spent nine years with Chicago and clinched a silver at the 2002 Olympics.

3) Boris Mironov: He won one bronze and a silver at the Olympics. The two-time Olympian for the Russian suited for five years with the Blackhawks.

More Chicago Blackhawks players to win Olympic Bronze medals:

Tuomo Ruutu

Dominik Hasek

Robert Lang

Tomas Jurco

Patri Varis

