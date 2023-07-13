Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers? NHL Grid answers for July 13

The NHL Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the off-season to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Grid for July 13 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same as the first two teams are teams, while the third column is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers.

NHL Grid answers for July 13

Auston Matthews is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 2: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and has a 50+ goal season?

Answer: Lanny McDonald.

Box 3: Who has played for the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers?

Answer: Theo Fleury.

Box 4: Who has a 70+ point season and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Sidney Crosby.

Box 5: Who has a 70+ point season and has a 50+ goal season?

Answer: Auston Matthews.

Box 6: Who has a 70+ point season and played for the New York Rangers?

Answer: Artemi Panarin.

Box 7: Who has played for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 8: Who has played for the Boston Bruins and has a 50+ goal season?

Answer: David Pastrnak.

Box 9: Who has played for the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers?

Answer: Rick Nash.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

