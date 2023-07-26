Which player has played for both Toronto Maple Leafs & Edmonton Oilers? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 26

The NHL Crossover Grid for July 26 has released and is available to play. Every day, a new grid is released with a set of new questions, asking participants to fill in the boxes with player names as per the given criteria.

The NHL Crossover Grid for the day features yet another 3x3 distinctive grid consisting of six teams. One of the questions is: which players have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. Zach Hyman is one of the players to do so.

Here are all the answers for today'sNHL grid that you can use to get a perfect (9/9) score.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 26

Zach Hyman is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Mattias Ekholm

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Korbinian Holzer

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Jimmy Vessey

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Zach Hyman

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Frederik Anderson

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Patrik Sundstrom

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Mark Messier

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Ryan Kesler

