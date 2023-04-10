The Bill Masterton Trophy is an annual award given to an NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. It is named after Bill Masterton, the only player in NHL history to die due to injuries suffered during a game. Each team nominates one player for the award. The winner is selected by a vote among the Professional Hockey Writers' Association members.

For the 2022-23 season, there are 32 players nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy, one from each team. Here is a list of the nominees:

• Anaheim Ducks - Jakob Silfverberg

• Arizona Coyotes – Clayton Keller

• Boston Bruins – Nick Foligno

• Buffalo Sabres - Craig Anderson

• Calgary Flames - Mikael Backlund

• Carolina Hurricanes – Jordan Martinook

• Chicago Blackhawks – Alex Stalock

• Colorado Avalanche – Andrew Cogliano

• Columbus Blue Jackets – Boone Jenner

• Dallas Stars – Jamie Benn

• Detroit Red Wings - Robby Fabbri

• Edmonton Oilers – Derek Ryan

• Florida Panthers – Patric Hornqvist

• Los Angeles Kings - Pheonix Copley

• Minnesota Wild - Mason Shaw

• Montreal Canadiens – Alex Belzile

• Nashville Predators - Cody Glass

• New Jersey Devils – Dougie Hamilton

• New York Islanders - Zach Parise

• New York Rangers – Jimmy Vesey

• Ottawa Senators - Derrick Brassard

• Philadelphia Flyers - Nick Seeler

• Pittsburgh Penguins - Kris Letang

• San Jose Sharks - Nikolai Knyzhov

• Seattle Kraken – Brandon Tanev

• St. Louis Blues - Sammy Blais

• Tampa Bay Lightning – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

• Toronto Maple Leafs- Mark Giordano

• Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser

• Vegas Golden Knights – Phil Kessel

• Washington Capitals – John Carlson

• Winnipeg Jets – Sam Gagner

Each nominee has a unique story of perseverance and dedication to the game of hockey. Some have overcome significant injuries or personal struggles, while others have shown leadership and commitment to their teams. The winner of the award will be announced at the end of the regular season. The winning player will be recognized at the NHL Awards ceremony.

As we look forward to the end of the season, we can only imagine the incredible stories of resilience and determination that will emerge from these 32 talented and dedicated players. Whoever wins the Bill Masterton Trophy this year will undoubtedly be a deserving recipient and a true inspiration to fans of hockey around the world.

Carey Price Awarded 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was awarded the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. After entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and rehabbing an off-season knee surgery, Carey Price made a triumphant return. To everyone's surprise, he played four games in April 2022 to cap off the season. Price's resilience and leadership, both on and off the ice, was well respected by his NHL peers.

