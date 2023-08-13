Which Winnipeg Jets players have also played for Buffalo Sabres? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 13

The Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres are the two teams featured in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Participants are required to solve this section by naming players to play for both teams.

The Winnipeg Jets were known as the Atlanta Thrashers till 2011. Following that, they have been known by their present name. They compete in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

The Buffalo Sabres, on the other hand, have been part of the league since 1970 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. Notably, there have been only 30 players to skate for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, Drew Stafford is one of the correct answers. He was drafted 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2004 draft and spent nine years with the team. Stafford had a stint of three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets as well.

#21 Drew Stafford, Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers

Moreover, in 841 career games, Drew Stafford also represented New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.13: Who else skated for both Winnipeg Jets & Buffalo Sabres?

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Myers is another great pick to solve this NHL grid. The one-time NHL-All Star has been in the league for the past 14 years. During that period, Myers played for six years with the Sabres and spent five with the Winnipeg Jets.

Moreover, Myers has appeared in 918 career games and plying trade for the Vancouver Canucks for the past four years.

Below are some more players, who represented Winnipeg & Buffalo:

Richard Smehlik

Alexei Zhitnik

Eric Comrie

Evander Kane

Donald Audette

Zach Bogosian

Clarke MacArthur

Eric Boulton