Who is Adam Johnson's girlfriend? All we know about ex-Penguins prospect's fiancée Ryan Wolfe

The hockey world was shaken by a piece of tragic news when 29-year-old American professional ice hockey player, Adam Johnson, passed away after suffering a severe injury during a game on a fateful Saturday.

This unfortunate incident has not only left the hockey community in mourning but has also shed light on the love story between Adam and his partner, Ryan Wolfe.

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, prior to Adam's passing, the couple had taken a significant step in their relationship by becoming engaged over the summer. What made their love story even more unique was the fact that they lived in England, away from the typical hockey hotspots, choosing to create a life together across the Atlantic.

The intensity of their relationship became evident in the moments following Adam's tragic injury. As emergency medical treatment was administered by paramedics, Ryan Wolfe, Adam's fiancée, rushed onto the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. In a touching gesture, the players formed a protective ring around him, offering privacy and support during this incredibly distressing time.

Wolfe expressed her love and grief after the loss of her partner by taking to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message along with a picture of Adam. In her post, she wrote:

"My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."

Source: Ryan Wolfe Instagram

Source: Ryan Wolfe Instagram

What was the reason behind Adam Johnson's death?

American hockey player Adam Johnson, who was pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, met with a tragic on-ice incident that has left the hockey community in mourning. The 29-year-old, hailing from Minnesota and a former player for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was playing in a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena during the unfortunate incident.

According to The Telegraph, during the second period of the game, Johnson was hit in the neck by Sheffield Steelers' player Matt Petgrave, who appeared to lose his balance after a prior collision on the ice. Spectators at the Utilita Arena were shocked as they saw Johnson with blood on his jersey. He courageously moved away from the incident but later collapsed.

On Sunday, Adam Johnson's mother, Kari, shared her heartbreak on Facebook, confirming her son's passing at the age of 29. The game was stopped in the 35th minute to provide immediate medical attention to Johnson. His teammates formed a protective circle around him on the ice, and protective screens were used to shield the scene.

Expand Tweet

The unfortunate incident resulted from an accidental kick by Petgrave's raised leg near the center line.