Who is Adin Hill's girlfriend, McKenna Jones? A personal glimpse into life of Vegas Golden Knights goalie

Adin Hill, the professional ice hockey goaltender, has managed to keep his dating life relatively private. While he rarely discusses his romantic relationships or posts about them on social media, it seems that his girlfriend, McKenna Jones, is more open about their relationship.

According to available information, Adin Hill and McKenna Jones have been dating since March 2016. This relationship milestone was mentioned on McKenna's VSCO profile in early 2023, suggesting a long-standing commitment between the two. Despite Adin's reserved approach to sharing personal details, McKenna's openness provides some insight into their bond.

McKenna Taylor Jones is an accomplished individual in her own right. She earned a nursing degree from Mount Royal University. As an ER nurse in Alberta Health Services, she showcases her commitment to providing care and support to those in need.

Adin Hill's father, Kyle Peck, played a crucial role in shaping his son's life, providing unwavering support and fostering his love for ice hockey. While details regarding Hill's mother are limited, it is clear that both parents have had a substantial impact on his growth, both personally and in his career.

A look at Adin Hill's NHL career

Adin Hill was selected in the third round, 76th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Coyotes signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on April 6, 2016. Hill spent the 2016-17 season playing for two of the Coyotes' affiliates, the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL, further honing his skills and gaining professional experience.

The 2017-18 season marked a significant milestone for Hill, as he made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on October 17, 2017. Despite a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, Hill's performance was commendable, with 31 saves. His debut made him the first goaltender selected in the 2015 draft to appear in an NHL game. Later in the season, on March 13, 2018, Adin Hill recorded his first career win in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Despite his contributions to the Coyotes, Hill found himself traded to the San Jose Sharks in July 2021 due to expansion draft considerations. He signed a two-year contract with the Sharks in August 2021, continuing his NHL journey in a new setting. Notably, Hill recorded a two-assist game in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on November 9, 2021, displaying his versatility as a goaltender.

In a surprising move, Adin Hill was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in August 2022, joining the team as they prepared for the upcoming season. In March 2023, Hill was recalled and became an integral part of the team's push in the regular season and the playoffs, alongside goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

