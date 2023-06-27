Who was Alex Graham? Pro Hockey player dead at age 20

The hockey world is in mourning following the sudden passing of Alex Graham, a professional hockey player for the Sheffield Steelers of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England.

He was only 20 and widely regarded as an upcoming franchise star by teammates and fans.

His club, the Sheffield Steelers, confirmed the news and issued a statement on Monday that Alex Graham died over the weekend at the age of 20 (via SheffieldSteelers.Co.UK):

"The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend. Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates.

"It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead."

Alex Graham made his debut for the Sheffield Steers in 2019 and established himself as one of the prominent rising stars and top prospects in British hockey. He appeared in 81 games for the club.

Graham was an exceptional talent and impressed with his ability on the ice, which helped him attain his first professional contract with the club, which he signed last month.

He excelled in his skills with the Steelers and got the opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage. He represented England at the U-18 and U-20 at the international level.

Graham was regarded as the franchise's upcoming future star by teammates and many. So, the news of his untimely death was devastating for hockey fans, as the player was deemed to have had a promising future in the sport.

What was the cause of Alex Graham's death?

There was no information released about the cause of his death. According to YorkshireLive, police were called to the scene where they discovered the 20-year-old's body at a house in Dronfield on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson spoke with the outlet and provided information about Graham's sudden passing:

"We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, 24 June. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Poll : 0 votes