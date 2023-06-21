Who are the biggest snubs from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 and to no surprise, there were some key snubs.

Entering the Hall of Fame in 2023 are Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon, Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon.

Yet, when the announcement was made, many fans pointed to Alex Mogilny and Curtis Joseph as the biggest snubs from the Hall of Fame.

Let's dive deeper into their careers and compare them to other Hall of Famers.

Alex Mogilny

Alex Mogilny is 54 years old and retired from hockey after the 2005-06 season.

Mogilny played 990 NHL regular-season games and recorded 473 goals and 559 assists for 1032 points. However, it isn't just the points for Mogilny as he was one of the first Russians to really make an impact in the NHL.

Alex Mogilny was the first Russian to be NHL captain, the first Russian named to an All-Star game and holds the highest single-season goal total and second-highest single-season point total for a Russian player. He also won Olympic gold in 1988 and won World Championship gold in 1999, as well as winning world junior gold in 1989.

There are some speculations that Mogilny has been snubbed from the Hockey Hall of Fame as some worry if he would attend the ceremonies or festivities. Yet, his stats are better than Paul Kariya's while also being comparable to Daniel Alfredsson and both of them have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Curtis Joseph

The other player that got snubbed from the Hockey Hall of Fame 2023 class is goaltender Curtis Joseph.

For some reason, goaltenders seem to have a different standard of getting into the Hall of Fame as Vezinas and Stanley Cups seem to be more important. For players, meanwhile, MVPs and Stanley Cups aren't that important, which has been a knock from many fans.

Joseph played in 943 NHL games and went 454-352-90-6 with a 2.79 GAA and a 9.06 SV%. He's also seventh all-time in wins for NHL goalies and seventh all-time in total ice time for goaltenders. Joseph is also only five wins back of Henrik Lundqvist who got into the Hall of Fame this year.

Joseph was a member of the 2002 Olympic gold medal-winning team for Canada as well and also won a Spengler Cup. Although he never won a Cup or Vezina, Joseph was one of the best goalies of his time and should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

