Who is the Boston Bruins mascot? All you need to know about Blades the Bruin

Blades the Bruin is the beloved and iconic team mascot for the Boston Bruins, having served in this role since 1999. He stands apart from other bears as he is the only known bear who does not hibernate.

Blades' passion for hockey was sparked when he witnessed the legendary Johnny Bucyk playing pond hockey with neighborhood children. Intrigued, Blades sneaked into Bucyk's truck one day and found himself at the Boston Garden.

Bucyk, known for his kindness, shared snacks like pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda with the curious bear. Blades, assuming the Bruins were bears like him, gladly accepted an invitation to stay at the Boston Garden.

Interestingly, the mascot owes his name to a young fan named Jillian Dempsey, who is currently a hockey player for the Boston Pride in the PHF. She named him during a game she attended.

In addition to being a lovable and spirited figure at Boston Bruins' games, Blades is also a philanthropist. During January and February, he embarks on a heartwarming mission around the greater Boston area, offering bear hugs to raise money for the Bruins Foundation.

Nonetheless, Blades the Bruin remains the ultimate symbol of the Boston Bruins' spirit and dedication, etching a special place in the hearts of fans for years to come.

A crucial decision looms for the Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are facing an important decision regarding Jake DeBrusk, who has just one year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Despite his talent and versatility as an all-situations player, DeBrusk's future with the team remains uncertain. The Bruins appreciate his abilities, evident from their refusal to entertain trade requests when they became public in November 2021.

While DeBrusk's value is recognized, determining his worth in terms of a contract extension is challenging. With the potential for more money in the system due to an expected salary cap increase next year and an enticing free-agent pool, the Bruins must carefully assess their financial limitations.

Ideally, the Boston Bruins would like to keep DeBrusk long-term, but if he shows a desire to explore free agency, they may need to consider trade options.

Speculations linking DeBrusk to the New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau appear logical given the Bruins' need for centermen. However, aiming higher and pursuing Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames could be a more attractive option.

The outcome of the player's contract negotiations will have a significant impact on the team's direction for years to come.

In addition to the DeBrusk situation, the Bruins must also address contract extensions for restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic, with arbitration offers pending. Moreover, whether or not Patrice Bergeron returns, the pursuit of Elias Lindholm remains an essential goal for the team.

