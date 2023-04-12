Who is Brock Faber's girlfriend? Meet Morgan Bosacker

Brock Faber is a rising star in the world of ice hockey, having been drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. However, there is much more to the young athlete's life than just his impressive accomplishments on the ice. Faber's attention is also focused on his girlfriend, Morgan Bosacker.

Faber and Bosacker have been dating for nearly three years, having first gotten together back in July 2019. The couple is known for their public displays of affection, with Faber often taking to social media to share pictures and express his love for his "perfect partner."

Bosacker is herself a talented athlete, with a background in gymnastics. She attended the University of Minnesota. She remains deeply connected to the university community and can often be found cheering on her partner at his hockey games.

The couple makes time for each other whenever possible. Bosacker celebrated her birthday on August 9, and Faber quickly took to social media to express his love and admiration for her.

Who are Brock Faber's parents, Jay and Karri?

Brock Faber, the young American ice hockey defenseman, has been making waves in the sport for his impressive skills on the rink. However, he hasn't achieved this success alone. Behind the scenes, Brock's parents, Jay and Karri Faber, have played a crucial role in helping him pursue his passion for ice hockey.

Jay Faber, a former football player, and Karri Faber, a soccer player in her youth, may not have been involved in ice hockey themselves. But they have been unwavering in their support for their son's pursuits.

In fact, Jay even learned about the sport to better assist Brock and even served as an assistant coach for his son's youth teams.

Brock's parents' dedication to their son's hockey career was evident in their frequent attendance at his games, even with their busy schedules. This support did not go unnoticed by Brock Faber, who spoke warmly of his parents in interviews.

In an interview with The Rink Live, Brock expressed his appreciation for his parents' unwavering support, saying,

"It was pretty special. They love having me close. They love going to all the games. I’m pretty lucky to be able to stay close here.”

For the Faber family, the ultimate dream came true when Brock Faber was traded to his home state's NHL team, the Minnesota Wild. Being a lifelong fan of the team, it was an emotional moment for Brock and his family. He said of the trade.

"I had goosebumps all over my body. It was an unreal feeling."

Jay and Karri Faber have been instrumental in their son's rise to hockey stardom. From supporting him through his youth teams to cheering him on as he competes at the professional level, they have had his back.

