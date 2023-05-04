Who is the Calder Trophy named after? Exploring the history behind the award for NHL Rookie of the Year

The Calder Trophy or Calder Memorial Trophy is one of the most prestigious individual awards in the NHL. It is given annually to the most proficient player in his rookie season. However, many fans may not know who the trophy is named after or the history behind it.

The Calder Memorial Trophy is named in honour of Frank Calder, who was the first president of the NHL. He served in that role from the league's inception in 1917 until his death in 1943. Calder was a key figure in the formation and development of the league. He oversaw its growth from just a few teams to a thriving organization that spanned the continent.

The trophy was first presented at the conclusion of the 1936-37 NHL season, although Rookie of the Year honors had been handed out since 1933. After Calder's death, the trophy was renamed the Calder Memorial Trophy in his honor.

Interestingly, Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Ed Belfour won the Calder Trophy in 1991 despite appearing in 32 combined games during the previous two seasons.

Belfour was eligible for the award because nine of those appearances came during the 1990 Stanley Cup playoffs. The other 23 appearances were made during the 1988-89 season. This allowed him to meet the award's eligibility requirements.

The Calder Memorial Trophy has been won the most times by rookies from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have claimed the trophy on ten occasions. The most recent winner from the Maple Leafs was Auston Matthews in 2017.

The voting for the Calder Trophy is conducted at the end of the regular season by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. Each individual voter ranks their top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system, and three finalists are named. The trophy is awarded at the NHL Awards ceremony after the playoffs.

Some of the previous Calder Trophy winners

In the 2019-20 season, the Calder Trophy was awarded to Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The star defenseman was 21 years old when he won the award.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche won the Calder Trophy in 2014. The former first overall pick was 18 years old at the time of his accomplishment.

Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane won the Calder Trophy in 2008. Kane recorded 21 goals and 51 assists during his rookie season.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin beat out Sidney Crosby to win the Calder Trophy in 2006. Ovechkin, who won the award at 20 years old, recorded 106 points during his rookie season.

These players, along with the many others who won the Trophy, have gone on to have successful careers in the NHL. Winning the award is a significant achievement and is often seen as a stepping stone to future success in the league.

