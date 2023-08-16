Who is Cheryl Pounder? Meet the Olympic gold medalist who is now NHL 24's color commentator

EA SPORTS, the iconic name behind the beloved NHL video game franchise, has made an exciting announcement with Cheryl Pounder to thrill hockey fans. Pounder, a name synonymous with hockey excellence, has been unveiled as the new color commentator for NHL 24, the latest installment in the franchise.

Cheryl Pounder's journey in the hockey world is memorable. Her husband, Mike O'Toole, once graced the ice as a forward drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the 1986 NHL Draft, showcasing the close ties her family has to the sport. O'Toole's hockey journey saw him play in various leagues, including SuHL, CCHA, MJBHL, and OJHL.

However, Cheryl Pounder's accomplishments are equally remarkable. From a young age in Mississauga, Ontario, she captained Team Ontario and triumphed in the 1993 National Under-18 Championship. Her international career with Team Canada saw her secure gold medals at the women's World Championship in 1994, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, and 2007, with only a silver in 2005 marring her record. Her golden touch extended to the Olympics, as she clinched victory in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2006 Turin Games.

With this rich background, Pounder transitioned seamlessly to broadcasting. She offered her insights as an analyst and color commentator on numerous sports broadcasts, including the Olympic Winter Games of 2014, 2018, and 2022. Her role expanded in the 2021-22 season, as she graced TSN's coverage of the Ottawa Senators, the 2022-23 World Junior Championship, and more. Pounder also starred in TSN's NHL panel and the NHL trade deadline shows in 2022 and 2023.

As EA SPORTS introduces NHL 24, they are redefining the virtual hockey experience with Pounder as the new color commentator. This move signals not only a refreshing change but also a milestone in embracing diversity within the broadcasting realm. Pounder's insightful commentary and unparalleled experience promise to enhance the game's immersive quality.

Other changes apart from Cheryl Pounder's color commentatory

The EA SPORTS NHL franchise has evolved its presentation, unveiling new features like goal celebrations, camera angles, lighting effects, and an enriched crowd atmosphere. Amidst these enhancements, Cheryl Pounder's arrival is the standout feature. She is set to join play-by-play commentator James Cybulski to create an engaging and dynamic commentary team that will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience.

Fans and gamers can look forward to exploring the world of virtual hockey with NHL 24, which is scheduled for release on October 6. This exciting release will be available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.