Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and alternate captain, Connor Murphy's wife Kristina Trifunovic is a Registered Nurse, and her career is marked by dedication and compassion towards others.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, United States, she completed her Bachelors of Science in Marketing from the prestigious University of Illinois, Chicago between 2010 and 2014.

Starting her professional journey, Kristina served as a Marketing Assistant at Levin & Perconti from March to December 2015. Her stint in marketing allowed her to hone her communication and organizational skills. However, her true calling lay elsewhere, as she shifted gears to pursue a career in the healthcare industry.

In August 2016, Kristina embarked on a new path as a Patient Care Technician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, where she found fulfillment in caring for patients, easing their pain, and supporting them through their medical journeys.

Always eager to expand her knowledge and skills, Kristina pursued her passion for healthcare further by enrolling in a Degree in Registered Nursing at the College of Lake County from 2018 to 2020.

This dedication to her profession led Kristina to become a Registered Nurse at Northwestern Medicine in April 2021, further securing her place in the healthcare field.

As a Registered Nurse, she continues to make a significant difference in the lives of patients, providing them with the care and support they need during their toughest times.

Connor Murphy and Kristina Trifunovic's dream wedding attended by multiple NHL stars

The dream wedding of NHL star Connor Murphy and his beautiful bride-to-be, Kristina Trifunovic, became the talk of the town as the couple shared glimpses of their enchanting bridal shower on Instagram.

Kristina's caption read:

"The dreamiest bridal shower I could have ever imagined"

In the Instagram post, Connor Murphy and Kristina Trifunovic looked radiant as they posed for the cameras, embracing each other affectionately. Kristina exuded the elegance of a princess in her white dress, capturing the hearts of many with her radiant smile.

Meanwhile, Connor sported a dapper look, donning a black shirt paired with white shorts and white shoes, proving that love and style truly go hand in hand.

Kristina treated her followers to a glimpse of the dinner table, exquisitely decorated to set the mood for a joyous celebration. Its ambiance exuded romance and sophistication, perfect for a couple so deeply in love.

The couple's special day was not only graced by their loved ones but also witnessed the presence of several NHL stars. Among the notable attendees were Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Hagel, and Dylan Strome among others.