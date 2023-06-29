Who is Damian Clara? Meet the first Italian-born goaltender selected in an NHL Draft

Damian Clara, a native of Brunico, Italy, made history as the first Italian-born goaltender selected in the NHL Draft. The Anaheim Ducks chose Clara as the No. 60 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, solidifying his place among Italian talent in the league.

He follows in the footsteps of skaters Thomas Di Pauli, Luca Sbisa, and Victor Posa, who were previously drafted from Italy.

Growing up in Brunico, Clara developed a passion for ice hockey despite the sport's limited popularity in Italy. His dedication and skill caught the attention of scouts, leading to an opportunity to play for Färjestad BK in the Swedish J20 National League.

Clara's selection by the Anaheim Ducks recognizes his potential and highlights the NHL's commitment to global talent.

Standing at an impressive 6 feet, 6 inches, Clara brings a commanding presence to the goaltending position. His strong performance with Färjestad BK, including a 17-17-0 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage, demonstrates his ability to excel at a high level.

Joining the Anaheim Ducks provides Clara with the opportunity to further develop his skills and compete against elite players in the NHL.

As Damian Clara begins his professional career, he carries the hopes of Italian hockey enthusiasts and exemplifies the determination required to achieve one's dreams. The NHL community eagerly anticipates Clara's progression and the impact he will make as he represents Italy on the grand stage of ice hockey.

Damian Clara breaking barriers on the ice

Damian Clara has showcased his potential and talent in various international tournaments. He was named the Best Goaltender at both the U18 D1B and U20 D1B tournaments.

Additionally, Clara played a crucial role in Italy's success at the World Championship, winning bronze medals at both the U18 and U20 levels. He demonstrated his ability to step up when his country needed him most and proved himself as a reliable and skilled goaltender.

Clara's achievements speak to his development and performance on the ice. He consistently displayed excellent skills in positioning, effectively using his size to his advantage.

His ability to cover the bottom and top of the net simultaneously, along with his strong tracking of the puck, allowed him to make critical saves and thwart scoring attempts.

While Clara possesses tremendous potential, there are areas of improvement to address. His skating ability could be enhanced to improve his reaction time during breakaways, and he needs to work on rebound control to minimize second-chance opportunities for opponents.

With a forthcoming opportunity to play in the Hockey Allsvenskan, Damian Clara will continue to refine his skills before potentially making the transition to North America.

