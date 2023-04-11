Who is Darryl Sutter's wife? All about the Calgary Flames head coach's personal life

Darryl Sutter, the head coach of the Calgary Flames, met his beloved wife, Wanda Sutter, in a recreational softball league for the first time and the couple has been hitched for more than 42 years now.

They have three children, Brett, Jessie, and Christopher. Jessie Sutter was their first child, born five years of the Sutters' marriage. Brett is the second child, and like his father, Brett Sutter is a hockey player for the Calgary Wranglers.

Christopher, on the other hand, is the youngest of the three and suffers from Downs Syndrome. Doctors suggested the couple to put the baby down for the abnormalities he was born with. However, they did not give up, and today, they have finally managed to raise Chris normally with lots of love and affection, just like the other children.

Darryl Sutter's married life and family

Darryl Sutter is a former professional hockey player for the Chicago Blackhawks. The ice star was born on August 19, 1958, in Viking, Alberta, to his loving parents, Louis John Sutter, and Grace Sutter.

He grew up alongside his other six siblings, five of whom had an athletic career. The famous Sutter brothers are Brent, Brian, Darryl, Duane, Rich, and Ron. Gary was the seventh brother who was not interested in the game.

Sutter served the Blackhawks as the team's captain, leading them towards consecutive wins for five years. Although he served the team for five years, he earned all the fame after coming to the spotlight as the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

The former ice professional had to put an early full-stop to his hockey career due to various injuries that came along his way by the age of 28. Since 1987, Sutter has been ruling the ice arena as the head coach of various teams like the Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and even Los Angeles Kings.

With over 400 matches of experience during his NHL career, Darryl Sutter even led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Championship in 2012 and 2014.

Unfortunately, he suffered a severe skull fracture and broken shoulder blade in 1997 when he fell from a height of 12 feet while repairing his farm. The Sutter brothers started the Sutter Fund for family and child-centred organizations in Central Alberta in 1996.

