Who was the first female NHL coach? Listing out women that have held coaching positions in the league

In June 2022, Emily Engel-Natzke etched her name into hockey history by becoming the first female NHL coach to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff. Engel-Natzke had long aspired to make her mark in the NHL as a video coach, and her dream became a reality when the Capitals extended the opportunity to her.

Her appointment was part of a broader trend of promoting women in various roles within the NHL, reflecting the league's commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity.

Then Coach, Peter Laviolette, lauded her qualifications and stressed that she was the most qualified person for the first female NHL coach job.

The first female NHL coach's journey

Engel-Natzke's journey to becoming the first female NHL coach began in earnest in 2017 when she took on the role of full-time video coach for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, working alongside head coach Tony Granato.

Her dedication and ambition were evident from the start, as she expressed her desire to become the first woman to reach the NHL as a video coach.

After gaining valuable experience with the men's and women's programs at the University of Wisconsin, she joined the Hershey Bears, the Capitals' AHL affiliate. Her tenure with the Bears marked another milestone, as she became the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the AHL.

Her responsibilities expanded as she contributed to scouting reports and became deeply involved in the team's day-to-day operations.

The coach's appointment followed other prominent promotions of women within the NHL, such as Meghan Hunter's elevation to assistant general manager for the Chicago Blackhawks and Meghan Duggan's appointment as director of player development for the New Jersey Devils.

These advancements signify a positive shift towards greater gender diversity in the sport's leadership positions.

Jessica Campbell's hiring by Seattle Kraken

Jessica Campbell, an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was invited to the Seattle Kraken's preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Monday. When play begins at Climate Pledge Arena, she will become the second woman to ever serve as an NHL head coach.

Campbell joins Aisha Visram and Jodi van Rees, who previously sat behind an NHL bench for the LA Kings and Canadiens MTL, respectively, according to NHL public relations. Van Rees and Visram both had training positions.

