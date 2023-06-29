Who is Jackie Redmond? Meet the NHL Network host and anchor

Jackie Redmond is a renowned news and sports presenter from Canada who is well known for being an outstanding anchor, producer and reporter.

She's a notable presenter for WBD Sports, covering and hosting coverage for MLB and NHL Networks.

Redmond was born in Toronto, Canada, on Apr. 12, 1987. The talented 36-year-old anchor’s greatest fan and admirer is her father, who's retired athlete Steve Redmond.

She was raised by both parents and has a sister, Marcy Thomas, who loved playing hockey when she was younger, even though she hasn't specifically acknowledged her mother.

Redmond participated in a variety of sports during her youth, including hockey, which she played apart from doing other physical activities. Her father's presence greatly inspired her while watching games, eventually fueling her desire to become a sports anchor.

Jackie Redmond began her studies in 2006 at the University of Guelph-Humber. She completed them in 2010, earning a BA in Media Studies and a Journalism Diploma, laying the groundwork for a successful career.

The successful sports anchor is quite active on social media, where she can be seen sharing moments from her private and professional life with her 144K followers.

Jackie Redmond’s professional career and achievements

Jackie Redmond has been given the hosting responsibilities for prominent events, including WWE Ask the Ref, WWE Experience, NCAA Hockey Broadcasts and WWE Aftermath.

She quickly rose to fame, winning over fans with her alluring appearance and polished public speaking abilities.

Redmond has had the honor of interviewing renowned figures, including Kyle Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas, Matthew Tsang and Tyler Johnson, enhancing her standing in the anchoring field.

WWE expanded its partnership with announcer Jackie Redmond, where she will work with Byron Saxton as a backstage interviewer for the popular "Monday Night Raw".

Redmond will co-host for WWE's high-end live event kickoff events, collaborating with renowned figures like Pete Rosenberg, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Kayla Braxton.

She will continue throughout the year to contribute from the studio to WWE programs, including "Raw Talk" and "Talking Smack," apart from her other responsibilities.

Redmond will continue to work with the NHL Network and WBD Sports throughout the hockey season, too demonstrating her versatility in the sports and entertainment industries.

