Who is Jacob Trouba’s wife, Kelly Tyson? A look into the personal life of New York Rangers captain

American hockey star Jacob Trouba, who plays defense for the New York Rangers in the National Hockey League (NHL), serves the team as its captain. He was chosen by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1st round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft with the 9th overall pick.

Demonstrating his exceptional talent and promise at a young age, Trouba has established himself as a key player in the sport, gaining the respect of both spectators and fellow athletes.

Jacob Trouba's wife, Kelly Tyson, was born to Linda Kress Tyson in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on April 30, 1991. Her mother is a PhD-holding former employee of Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Kelly attended the University of Michigan to study neurology after graduating from Lahser High School in 2009. In 2015, she graduated with a master's degree in global public health from the University of Sydney.

She then enrolled at Nova Southeastern University as she was passionate about medicine, and in 2021, earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree there.

Kelly Trouba resides at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City's Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Her husband, Jacob Trouba, said with pride that the relocation to New York had also been an essential step in his career progress.

At a University of Michigan Halloween party, where Tyson, a senior, dressed as Supergirl and Trouba, a freshman, dressed as Superman, was where the two individuals first got to know one another.

Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, the NHL power couple triumphed when Tyson began her residency in New York and Trouba joined the New York Rangers. They got engaged in 2018 and were married in June of the following year.

Sadly, Kelly Tyson Trouba suffers from epilepsy. Despite this, the power couple persisted and overcame their difficulties together, illuminating the depth of their love and dedication to one another.

Jacob Trouba’s personal life

Jacob Trouba was born to John and Kristy Trouba on February 26, 1994. Before relocating to Ann Arbor for high school, he spent his formative years in the Rochester, Michigan region, where he attended Rochester Community School.

He joined the U.S. National Team Development Program due to the decision, which was driven by his ambition to pursue a career in ice hockey.

