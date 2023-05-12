Who is Jason Robertson's brother, Nicholas? Meet the Dallas Stars' player's sibling who plays for Toronto Maple Leafs

Jason Robertson's brother, Nicholas Robertson, is making a name for himself as a rising star with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Born on September 11, 2001, in Arcadia, California, Nicholas follows in his older brother's footsteps, who plays for the Dallas Stars.

Despite the age difference, the Robertson brothers share a deep passion for hockey and have both found success in NHL.

Nicholas began his hockey journey at a young age, showcasing exceptional talent and determination. He played for various teams in his hometown, developing his skills and gaining valuable experience on the ice.

His dedication and natural abilities caught the attention of scouts, paving the way for his entry into the OHL with the Peterborough Petes.

With the Petes, Nicholas continued to impress, demonstrating his scoring prowess and solidifying his status as a top prospect for the NHL. In the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him in the second round, 53rd overall.

This was a significant milestone in Nicholas's career, as he realized his dream of joining the ranks of professional hockey.

Following his draft selection, Nicholas showcased his talents during his development years. He earned a spot on the Maple Leafs' roster for the 2020-21 season. This marked a crucial turning point in his career as he made his NHL debut on August 3, 2020, during the team's postseason campaign.

Inspiration for Nicholas: His older brother Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson, known as 'Robo', is a left winger currently playing for the Dallas Stars in the NHL. He played for various teams in Michigan before being drafted by the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL in 2015.

Robertson quickly made an impact in the OHL. In 2018-19, he was traded to the Niagara IceDogs, where he had a remarkable season with 117 points in 62 games. He received the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy and the CHL Top Scorer Award.

Joining the Dallas Stars in the 2019-20 season, Robertson initially played for their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. He made his debut within the NHL's quarantine bubble during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs but didn't see any game action.

Jason Robertson's success was evident in the 2021-22 season. He made history as the first player in Dallas Stars franchise history to score hat-tricks in consecutive games.

This year, he has scored an astounding 109 points in the regular season with 46 goals. In the playoffs, he has scored 11 points.

With this, Jason Robertson has definitely established himself as one of the promising talents in the NHL.

