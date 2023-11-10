Who is Jay Woodcroft's wife? What we know about Oilers HC's partner Jackie

Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, is widely recognized for his commitment to ice hockey. However, behind the scenes, he enjoys a fulfilling life with his wife, Jackie, who also possesses a passion for sports but prefers to keep it more low-key.

Hailing from Edmonton, Jackie Woodcroft is a softball player who crossed paths with Jay during their time as NCAA scholarship athletes at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Jackie tends to maintain a low profile and rarely makes appearances on social media or in public. This inclination towards privacy extends to their family life as well since they choose not to expose their children to attention.

The couple married on August 24, 2007. They welcomed twin daughters, Emma and Bryn, in November 2013.

Now aged ten years old, these young girls are already displaying an interest in soccer, clearly following in the footsteps of their athletic parents. Despite Jay’s high-profile career, the family leads a private life, with Jackie taking charge of managing household matters while Jay devotes himself to his coaching responsibilities.

About Jay Woodcroft

Jay Woodcroft is a professional ice hockey coach and former player. He played for teams such as the Jackson Bandits, Missouri River Otters, Flint Generals, Anchorage Aces and Corpus Christi IceRays.

After his playing days ended, he transitioned into coaching, a move that made him rise through the ranks to become one of the most respected coaches in the NHL.

His coaching journey began in 2005 as a video coach for the Detroit Red Wings, where he was part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2008. He then moved to the San Jose Sharks in 2008 as an assistant coach under Todd McLellan.

In 2015, he became the Edmonton Oilers' assistant coach, where his impact was immediate and significant as the team showed improvements.

Recognizing his talent and potential, the Oilers promoted Jay Woodcroft to head coach in 2022. Since taking over this role, the team has continued to excel, demonstrating his effectiveness as a coach.

His coaching style is characterized by an emphasis on player development and strategic tactics, qualities that have proven invaluable.

Throughout his tenure as an NHL coach, Jay Woodcroft has contributed to 511 season victories, five Western Conference championships, six Division titles, three Presidents Trophies and even a well-deserved Stanley Cup triumph. These accomplishments serve as a testament to his coaching abilities.