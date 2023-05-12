Joe Pavelski is an American professional ice hockey player who has been consistent throughout his career. He has risen through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after players in his sport. Pavelski is happily married to his gorgeous wife, Sarah Pavelski.

Sarah was born on July 11, 1984, and not much information is available publicly about her personal and professional life. However, she met Joe Pavelski in the early 2000s when he was playing junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks in Iowa. The two fell for each other and started dating, eventually tying the knot on July 12, 2008.

Joe and Sarah got engaged in May 2008, and two years later, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Nathan Joseph Pavelski, on October 26, 2010. Nathan seems to have inherited his father's passion for ice hockey, and Joe often shares photos and videos of his son playing the sport on social media.

Sarah Pavelski is a supportive wife and a devoted mother to their son, Nathan. She, along with their son, often attends Joe's hockey games and can be seen cheering him on from the stands.

The family seems to share a strong bond, and Joe often shares their special moments on social media.

A look at Joe Pavelski's NHL career

Joe Pavelski is a professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the Dallas Stars in the National Hockey League (NHL). He was born on July 11, 1984, in Plover, Wisconsin, USA.

Pavelski has had a successful career in the NHL, including leading the Dallas Stars in scoring during the 2019-20 season. He helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final that same year.

He has also set multiple records during his career, including passing Maurice Richard for the most goals scored in one playoff year by a player 34 or older. Pavelski also passed Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen for the most NHL postseason goals by a United States-born player.

In addition to his success with the Dallas Stars, Pavelski previously played for the San Jose Sharks, where he established himself as a consistent scorer and team leader.

He has been named to multiple NHL All-Star teams and has represented the United States in international competitions, including earning a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

