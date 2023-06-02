Who is Josh Anderson's girlfriend, Paola Finizio? A glimpse into the personal life of Montreal Canadiens star

Josh Anderson, the talented power forward for the Montreal Canadiens, has captured the hearts of fans both on and off the ice. Recently, he made headlines when his fiancee, Paola Finizio, announced their engagement on Instagram. The couple is excitedly looking forward to a future together, and it seems that Montreal holds a special place in their hearts.

Paola Finizio, a member of the Professional Order of Physiotherapy of Quebec, works in a private clinic in Montreal. Her dedication to her profession showcases her passion for helping others. She shared the joyous news of their engagement through a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of the couple and her stunning ring.

The caption expressed her love for Anderson and her excitement for a lifetime spent together:

"My person, forever!!!! 💘The most perfect night in my forever happy place. Here’s to a lifetime of loving you @joshanderson_77"

Paola's social media activity reflects their strong bond, as she openly shares glimpses of their relationship with their followers. From cozy snapshots to exciting adventures, their love story unfolds in the public eye.

Through Paola's posts, it becomes clear that their relationship extends beyond mere romance. Anderson and Finizio share a strong friendship and support system, as evidenced by their shared experiences and the genuine connection they have developed.

Josh Anderson's proposal to Finizio took place during a romantic trip to the picturesque region of Puglia in Southern Italy. The couple was enjoying their vacation when Anderson got down on one knee, without a cast on his right foot, symbolizing his commitment to Finizio and their shared future. It was undoubtedly a moment of immense happiness for both of them.

A look at Josh Anderson's NHL career

Josh Anderson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the 2015-16 season, Anderson underwent surgery for a small orbital fracture but bounced back by scoring his first NHL goal against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He played a crucial role in leading the Cleveland Monsters to the 2016 Calder Cup in the American Hockey League, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

The 2017-18 season brought another setback when Josh Anderson injured his knee, but he returned stronger than ever the following year. Anderson's breakout season saw him play all 82 games, recording a career-high 47 points as the Blue Jackets advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

However, the 2019-20 season presented new challenges for Anderson. His offensive production declined, and he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. Despite this setback, Anderson's talent and potential were recognized, and he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in October 2020.

Upon joining the Canadiens, Anderson quickly made his mark on the team. His powerful playing style earned him the nickname "powerhorse" and his contributions were instrumental in the Canadiens' success during the pandemic-shortened regular season.

Anderson's big-game performances continued into the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, where he scored crucial goals that propelled the Canadiens to the finals.

