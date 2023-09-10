Who is Josh Archibald's wife? All you need to know about winger's partner Bailey, high school volleyball pro

Josh Archibald, the professional ice hockey winger known for his speed and tenacity on the ice, also leads a fulfilling life off the rink. An essential part of his life is his wife, Bailey Baxter. Let's dive into what we know about this couple's journey.

Josh and Bailey's relationship began at the University of Nebraska Omaha. They met during their time there and forged a deep connection that eventually led them down the aisle.

In June 2016, Josh and Bailey tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony. This union marked the beginning of their life journey together as a married couple. But the most significant chapter of their life was yet to come.

In August 2017, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Brecken Carter Archibald. The arrival of Brecken brought immense joy, adding a new layer to their relationship as they embraced parenthood.

The Archibald family shares a unique and touching connection to the most coveted trophy in ice hockey—the Stanley Cup. On August 30, 2017, when Brecken was just three weeks old, he had the extraordinary privilege of being baptized in the Stanley Cup itself.

Expand Tweet

Later the couple welcomed a second child into this world; however, the details about Archibald's second child are not yet public.

Josh with his wife and children

Apart from being a partner and a mother, Bailey has an impressive background in high school volleyball and academics.

She attended Grand Island Central Catholic High School, where she excelled as a four-year letterwinner in volleyball. She won the Class C-2 state championship as a freshman, set the Class C-1 record for most set assists in a season as a sophomore, and garnered first-team Class C-1 all-state accolades and first-team all-conference status as a junior.

In her senior year, she guided her squad to a perfect 35-0 record, a state championship, a district championship, and a conference title. Bailey was also recognized as a state-champion high school rodeo competitor.

More about Josh Archibald's wife Bailey Baxter

Born on May 25, 1993, to Bret and Deb Baxter in Grand Island, Nebraska, Bailey has two brothers, Bryce and Brock. Her family's athletic background includes her father playing football at Nebraska-Kearney and her mother playing volleyball at Columbus Community College.

Bailey's hobbies include riding horses and spending quality time with friends. She is majoring in business and has earned a place on the UNO Dean's List.