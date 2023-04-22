Who is Kirill Kaprizov's partner? Meet Stesha Malikova

Russian ice hockey superstar Kirill Kaprizov has been outstanding with his skill on the ice. But off the ice, Kaprizov's love life has also been a topic of interest for many of his fans. The hockey player has reportedly been dating a Russian heiress named Stesha Malikova.

According to reports, the couple has been seen together on several occasions and was recently spotted on a vacation. They seem to be taking things slow but are clearly smitten with each other.

Kirill Kaprizov's partner, Stefania Malikova, has been making a name for herself in her own right. Stefania, or Stesha as she is affectionately called by her family, comes from a family of musicians and performers. Her father, Dmitry Malikov, is a famous singer and composer, her grandfather is the head soloist of VIA "Gems," and her grandmother is a former soloist in the same ensemble.

Stesha had a dynamic interest as a child as she engaged in a range of activities from ballroom dancing to French lessons, all in preparation for her dream of becoming a TV presenter. She also had a passion for music and vocals, which culminated in her winning the 20th Russian Radio Awards in 2015 for her duet with Yuri Kiselev.

However, Stesha's success has not come without its challenges. As a child, she struggled with insecurity and self-doubt, particularly about her appearance. She was self-conscious about her round cheeks, often hiding her face in photos and avoiding wearing her hair in a ponytail. But through years of hard work and self-reflection, Stesha could overcome her insecurities and learn to love herself for who she is.

Stesha's determination and perseverance have also led her to achieve academic success. In 2017, she graduated from the elite Zhukovka school and earned a spot at MGIMO, where she studies journalism. Despite criticism that her exam results were bought, Stesha maintains that she worked hard to earn her place at the prestigious university.

While Stesha's achievements are impressive, she is also known for supporting her partner, Kirill Kaprizov. The couple is often seen attending events together. Stesha has been a pillar of support for Kaprizov, cheering him on during his games and celebrating his successes with him.

A look at Kirill Kaprizov's NHL career

Kirill Kaprizov has had an impressive start to his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild. In his first game, he became the first player in NHL history to score an overtime goal and record three points in his debut. He went on to break the Wild's rookie record for points and won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

Kirill Kaprizov followed that up with a historic second season, scoring 47 goals and becoming the first player in Wild history to record 100 points in a single season. In his third season, he reached the 200-point milestone in fewer games than all but three active players. Before joining the NHL, he had a successful career in the Kontinental Hockey League and helped his country win gold at the 2018 Olympics.

