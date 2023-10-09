The Vegas Golden Knights' triumphant journey to their first Stanley Cup victory in 2023 was celebrated with a spectacular championship ring that beautifully encapsulates their historic achievement. As fans marveled at the ring's intricate design and sparkling gemstones during the team's ring ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas, one question arose: Who crafted this masterpiece?

Vegas Golden Knights' championship ring was made by Jason of Beverly Hills, a renowned jewewllery designing company owned by Jason Arasheben.

Jason of Beverley Hills stores have an illustrious track record of creating championship rings for various sports franchises, including the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley expressed his confidence in Jason of Beverly Hills, recognizing their ability to produce a distinctive and awe-inspiring ring befitting the team's remarkable season. Foley stated:

"It's clear they exceeded expectations and created a design I am sure our players, staff, and fans will cherish."

The Vegas Golden Knights championship ring features a host of intricate details and symbolism that make it a true work of art.

Standout elements from the Vegas Golden Knights championship ring

1. Diamonds: The ring boasts approximately 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds. The yellow diamonds serve as a nod to the Vegas Golden Knights name, adding a vibrant touch to the overall design.

2. Detachable Top: A unique feature of the ring is its detachable top, which can be worn as a pendant. When removed, it reveals a detailed depiction of the team's T-Mobile Arena home, complete with the center ice logo as it appeared during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Stars on the pendant mark the locations of each of the nine goals scored by the Golden Knights in the cup-clinching Game 5.

3. Team Mottos and Skyline: The phrases "Vegas Born" and "Always Advance," representing the team's ethos, adorn each side of the ring and are connected by the iconic Las Vegas skyline, celebrating the team's deep connection to the city.

4. Engravings: Inside the pendant, the engraving "It's Knight Time" serves as a bold declaration, while another inside the ring's band reads "Cup in Six," referring to Owner Bill Foley's audacious prediction before the expansion team's inaugural season.

5. Stars and Diamonds: The front of the ring showcases 16 stars, symbolizing the team's 16 playoff victories en route to the championship. Meanwhile, the primary logo's helmet is adorned with 67 white diamonds, representing the total number of wins in the regular season and playoffs. Additionally, 32 diamonds on the inner bezel pay homage to the NHL's 32 teams.

6. Stanley Cup Tribute: Six stones encircle a diamond Stanley Cup, signifying the franchise's six seasons in existence. The star-shaped setting echoes the team's "Vegas Strong" banner, honoring the victims of the Oct. 1 tragedy. Furthermore, the .54 carats of diamonds on the Stanley Cup commemorate the Golden Knights' 54 all-time playoff victories.