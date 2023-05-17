Who is Mark Messier’s wife, Kim Clark? A glimpse into the personal life of NHL legend

NHL centre Mark Messier, a retired professional hockey player from Canada, married Kim Clark in 2008.

The pair started dating in 2002 and have been committed to one another ever since. Despite their preference for secrecy, it is known that Kim Clark was born on April 6, 1959.

Kim Clark frequently appears with her husband at important occasions and hockey games, demonstrating her role as a supportive spouse. Soon after their marriage, they had two children, a son named Douglas Paul, who was born on July 15, 2003, and a girl named Jacqueline Jean, who was born in August 2005.

On the other hand, Messier's prior relationship with Lesley Young brought Lyon into the world, who was born on August 16, 1987.

Lyon, who played hockey like his father before him, was a former defenseman for many ECHL and Central Hockey League groups. During his stint in the Central Hockey League, he played for the New Mexico Scorpions, the Charlotte Checkers, and the South Carolina Stingrays for a combined two seasons.

Mark Messier’s hockey career

Mark Messier had a stellar 25-year NHL playing career, competing for illustrious teams like the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks.

Before joining the NHL, he played professionally with the Indianapolis Racers and Cincinnati Stingers in the World Hockey Association (WHA). He participated in just four games for the Houston Apollos in the inaugural Central Hockey League in 1979.

Messier is the last active player in any significant North American professional sports league to have participated in the 1970s and was the final former WHA player to continue playing hockey professionally. He worked as a special assistant to the president and the vice president after his playing career.

The hockey star has won countless awards and is regarded as one of the best hockey players ever, thanks to his extraordinary abilities on the ice.

With 295 playoff points, he is 2nd all-time, and with 1756 regular season games played and 1887 regular season points, he is third all-time.

In New York, he was given the moniker "The Messiah," a creative play on his last name, for his outstanding leadership during the 1994 playoffs that ended a 54-year Stanley Cup drought.

