Minnesota Wild's right winger Mats Zuccarello has taken the world by storm with his outstanding National Hockey League (NHL) performance. The hockey star's prolific career on the ice has made fans curious about his personal life.

Zuccarello recently opened up regarding his love life and significant other, Marlene Gunther, a former Norwegian hockey player.

Marlene Gunther was born on April 9, 1995. The Wild's star had an adorable daughter with Gunther in July 2022 and is a proud father who spends most of his precious time with his family.

Mrs. Zuccarello retired from hockey in 2015 following a distinguished career with the Norwegian women's national team. Mats Zuccarello's wife also made a name for herself in the 2015 Swedish Women's Elite Campaign while playing for Linköping HC, where she eventually won the title.

Besides these, no other information about the 35-year-old right-winger is available as the Zuccarellos prefer to keep their lives private.

Mats Zuccarello’s private life and early career

Mats Zuccarello was born on September 1, 1987, in Oslo, Norway, and began playing hockey at the age of five. During his childhood, he was nurtured in Oslo's Løren neighborhood by his parents, Glenn Aasen and Anita Zuccarello.

Zuccarello started playing hockey professionally at 18 with Frisk in Norway's highest division, the GET-ligaen before starting his NHL career. During his first campaign in the 2005–2006 season, the rising star scored 8 points in 21` games.

The Wild’s right winger was instrumental in helping Frisk secure the best regular-season record in the league during the 2007–08 season. Along with his Frisk teammates Chris Abbott, Cam Abbott, and Marcus Eriksson, who ranked as the top four GET-ligaen scorers, he was once again placed third in the league scoring table with an astounding 64 points.

Mats Zuccarello departed Norway's premier division after three seasons to join Modo Hockey in Sweden's Elitserien. In his first season with Modo, Zuccarello finished third in team scoring with 40 points in 35 games. With 23 goals the next season, he became the team's leading scorer.

With a league-high 64 points, Zuccarello's outstanding effort wasn't ignored, as he won the Guldhjälmen award for being Elitserien's most valuable player. It was a prestigious award chosen by the Elitserien players, which said a lot about his extraordinary talent and perseverance.

