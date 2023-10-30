Who is Matt Petgrave? All we know about the other player involved in Adam Johnson's freak accident

Defenseman Matt Petgrave has embarked on a remarkable hockey journey across various leagues and continents. He recently made news for an accidental collission with Adam Johnson, who succumbed to his injuries.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Petgrave, Petgrave began his career in the 2008-09 season with the Bramalea Blues in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He then made his mark in the Ontario Hockey League with the Niagara IceDogs, where he played 67 games, amassing 25 points.

Continuing his OHL journey, Matt Petgrave transitioned to the Owen Sound Attack, where he had 37 points in 61 games. His success continued in the 2012-13 season with the Oshawa Generals, accumulating an impressive 50 points in as many games. The following season, he transitioned to USports, representing the University of New Brunswick, where he continued to shine.

Petgrave's journey extended into the AHL and ECHL, featuring stints with the Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket and Brampton Beast. Notably, his 2018-19 season with the Brampton Beast saw him notch up 40 points in the ECHL.

The 2020-21 season witnessed Matt Petgrave's exploration of European leagues, including Czechia and Slovakia as he adapted to new challenges and experiences, showcasing his versatility.

In 2022-23, he embraced a new chapter in the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Sheffield Steelers, making an immediate impact with an impressive 48 points in 54 games.

Matt Petgrave's role in the Adam Johnson incident

In a tragic on-ice incident, American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, lost his life.

The 29-year-old, originally from Minnesota and a former Pittsburgh Penguins player, was involved in a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena when the incident occurred.

During the second period, Johnson was struck in the neck by Sheffield Steelers' player Matt Petgrave, who seemed to lose his balance after a collision on the ice. Spectators at the Utilita Arena were horrified as they witnessed Johnson bleeding from his jersey. He bravely moved away from the scene but later collapsed.

Kari, Johnson's mother, shared on Facebook that she lost "half of my heart" as her son tragically passed away at the age of 29. The game was halted in the 35th minute due to Johnson's urgent need for medical attention. His teammates surrounded him in a protective circle on the ice, and protective screens were placed to shield the area.

The unfortunate incident resulted from the accidental contact of Petgrave's raised leg near the center line. The hockey community came together to support Petgrave, emphasizing that the contact was unintentional.