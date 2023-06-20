Who is Mikayla Demaiter? Meet the hockey goaltender turned full-time model

Mikayla Demaiter, a former goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League (PWHL), has transitioned from the ice rink to the world of fashion and modeling.

The 23-year-old beauty has captivated audiences with her stunning looks and ability to strike the perfect pose, earning herself a massive following on Instagram with 2.3 million followers.

After retiring from her hockey career, Mikayla Demaiter decided to focus her energy on modeling, showcasing her talent for working in front of the camera. Over the past year, she has delighted her followers with jaw-dropping photos that highlight her best angles and feature her enviable long legs.

Whether she's posing in swimwear, lingerie, or sporting casual attire, Demaiter's charisma shines through, capturing the attention and admiration of her growing fanbase.

Mikayla Demaiter's transition from goalie to model has been seamless, showcasing her dedication and passion for her new career. She has taken the fashion world by storm, impressing with her versatility and ability to adapt to various settings. From the gym to swimming pools and picturesque beaches, Demaiter's stunning visuals leave her fans in awe.

As she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her life, Demaiter bid farewell to her hockey career, expressing gratitude for the journey it provided her. In a heartfelt announcement, she acknowledged the memories, friendships, and lessons she gained as a goaltender.

Mikayla Demaiter said,

"It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus."

"I want to thank you for the places we’ve gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me ... definitely miss seeing us together...."

Thanks again for everything."

A Look at Mikayla Demaiter's goaltending career

Hailing from Chatham, Ontario, and currently studying at Western University, Mikayla Demaiter has become an internet sensation. Well, her stats on the ice were truly commendable indeed.

During the 2018/19 season in the BLUEWATER league of the PWHL, Mikayla Demaiter showcased an impressive performance. Throughout the season, she played in 20 games, facing a total of 428 shots on goal. She allowed 19 goals against her team, resulting in a save percentage of 0.909. Mikayla made 428 saves during the season. Her goals-against average was 2.25, and she played a total of 953 minutes and 57 seconds.

Demaiter's Instagram feed is a visual feast, showcasing her beauty, confidence, and passion for her new career path.

