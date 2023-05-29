Who is Milan Lucic’s wife, Brittany Carnegie? A glimpse into the personal life of Calgary Flames star

Calgary Flames left winger Milan Lucic got married to former college soccer player Brittany Carnegie on July 19, 2012. Brittany posted a picture of her engagement ring on Twitter as an official declaration of their marriage. The couple has three children, Valentina Lucic, Nikolina Lucic, and Milan Lucic Jr.

Brittany Lucic was born on August 28, 1987, and was raised in Richmond, British Columbia. Along with being a devoted mother to their three kids, she has made a significant contribution to the welfare of animals by being involved with the MSPCA as a fundraiser.

The Lucics have been happily married for over a decade and are often seen on social media traveling with their children.

Milan Lucic’s successful hockey career

Beginning his career in major junior hockey, Milan Lucic displayed his talents for an incredible 3 seasons with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was named the Memorial Cup's Most Valuable Player in 2007 after playing a crucial part in helping his side win the competition.

Lucic was chosen with the 50th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins. His exceptional skills helped him land a spot on the Boston Bruins' squad at the early age of 19 in the 2007–08 season.

The hockey star displayed his talent on the rink and was a key contributor to the Bruins winning the prestigious Stanley Cup three years later. Lucic played with the Boston Bruins for an admirable eight seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June 2015.

He decided to sign with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent in July 2016 after enjoying success in Los Angeles. Lucic played for the Oilers for three seasons before being traded to the Calgary Flames in July 2019, where he still is a big influence on the rink.

