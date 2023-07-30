Who is Mitch Marner's wife? All you need to know about his newly-wed partner Stephanie LaChance  

Mitch Marner, the talented NHL player known for his speed and agility on the ice, has recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance. The wedding took place at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake and was attended by many present and former teammates.

Stephanie LaChance, originally from Markham, has kept a relatively low profile compared to Marner, who is used to being in the public eye as a star right winger for the Maple Leafs and a fundraiser for his Marner Assist Foundation.

The couple's love story began when they first met at a high school basketball game in 2020. However, they also faced a challenging incident in May of 2022 when they became victims of a gunpoint carjacking. Fortunately, the suspects were eventually apprehended, and their vehicle was recovered.

In a happier turn of events, Marner surprised LaChance during a Shania Twain concert in Toronto last month, arranging for both of them to be invited on stage for a dance and a selfie with the singer.

The wedding was attended by notable Maple Leafs players, including Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, and former teammates Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl, and Tyler Bozak. Even their beloved four-year-old chocolate Lab, Zeus, was part of the celebration in a stylish faux tuxedo.

