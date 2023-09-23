Who is Nic Kerdiles' ex-fiancee? What we know about former NHLer's relationship with Savannah Chrisley

Tragic news has recently emerged regarding the passing of former NHL player Nic Kerdiles in a motorcycle accident. Kerdiles, who was previously engaged to Savannah Chrisley, the second daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, touched the lives of many with his charismatic personality and promising career. Let's delve into the life of Chrisley and her relationship with Kerdiles.

Chrisley, born on August 11, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia, primarily appears on reality television. She gained fame through her role in the USA Network's "Chrisley Knows Best," a show that allowed viewers to witness her growing up in front of the cameras. Her journey in the entertainment world continued with the spinoff series "Growing Up Chrisley."

Beyond her television career, Chrisley made a name for herself in the beauty industry by founding a cosmetic company. She also has a background in beauty pageants, where she achieved significant success, including winning the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2016 and earning a spot in the Top 15 at Miss Teen USA 2016.

Kerdiles' relationship with Chrisley had been a subject of fascination for many. The couple commenced their relationship in 2017 and were prominently featured on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," where Kerdiles was introduced to the Chrisley family. The couple had a grand engagement in December 2018.

However, their relationship took an unexpected turn in 2020 when Chrisley decided to call off the engagement and end the relationship. Reflecting on the engagement, she shared her sentiments,

"When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening. It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."

Nic Kerdiles died due to a bike accident

The NHL player Kerdiles's life was tragically cut short due to a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred during the early hours of a Saturday morning. According to the Nashville Police Department, this unfortunate incident transpired when Kerdiles allegedly ran through a stop sign in a residential area located north of central Nashville.

Regrettably, the injuries sustained in the accident proved to be fatal, resulting in his untimely passing.

In recent years, Kerdiles had transitioned away from his professional hockey career and found success in the real estate industry, serving as a real estate broker in the Nashville area.