Who owns the Anaheim Ducks? Diving deeper into the life of $10 billion business tycoon

Henry Samueli who boasts a net worth of $10 billion, is the owner of the Anaheim Ducks and is an internationally recognized business magnate.

His ascension from humble origins to ownership of one of the most celebrated teams in the NHL stands as a testament to his business savvy and his unfaltering pursuit of excellence.

Peak into the life of Anaheim Ducks Henry Samueli

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Samueli quickly demonstrated an entrepreneurial streak from an early age. To pursue his love for technology he attended UCLA where he earned three degrees: Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, laying the groundwork for his eventual corporate empire.

Samueli co-founded Broadcom Corporation along with UCLA alumni Henry Nicholas in 1991 and quickly became an industry leader in producing semiconductors used for both wired and wireless communication applications. Samueli's ability to predict the digital revolution contributed greatly to his success.

Broadcom's initial public offering (IPO) in 1998 was one of the most successful ever and propelled Samueli into one of the ranks of global billionaires.

Samueli's success in technology did not dim his enthusiasm for sports. In 2005, he and Susan purchased the Anaheim Ducks from The Walt Disney Company for $75 million. Under Samueli's ownership, Anaheim Ducks have experienced success, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2007.

Samueli's influence extends well beyond the rink, giving substantial donations to various charitable causes. Furthermore, the Samuelis are the owners of Honda Center, the home arena of the Ducks, investing heavily in its development to ensure an exceptional experience for fans and players alike.

Samueli is widely revered for his humility and approachability despite his immense wealth and is often seen at Ducks games among fans rather than sitting in an exclusive box.

His leadership style features a hands-off approach; leaving decisions regarding team success to management staff.

Henry Samueli's journey from tech entrepreneur to owner of the Anaheim Ducks is marked by passion, perseverance, and strategic foresight. While his contributions to both, the tech industry and NHL were significant, what really set him apart were his philanthropy efforts and legacy as a business tycoon.